25-year-old man arrested for fatally shooting Hoboken’s Christopher Garcia

A Jersey City fugitive wanted for a September murder in Hoboken was apprehended by U.S. marshals in a motel room on Saturday.

Deon Williams, 25, was charged with first-degree murder and weapons charges after he was arrested at a hotel on International Boulevard in Elizabeth.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the United States Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested the 25-year-old man on November 19, 2022, in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Garcia.

Williams was transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance.

Authorities said the Hoboken Police Department received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the area of 560 Marshall Drive at approximately 3:25 a.m. on Sunday, September 25.

The responding officers located a male victim – later identified as Garcia, 28, with an apparent gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center and pronounced dead at approximately 3:56 a.m.

Friends of the victim have said Garcia was shot while attempting to break up a fight.

