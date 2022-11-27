Elizabeth man charged in Bergen County for receiving stolen property

Anderson Casilla Furcal, 25, of 145 Chilton Hall, Apartment A-2, Elizabeth, NJ, was charged with receiving stolen property as the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love.

On November 22, 2022, detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotic Task Force conducted a traffic stop on a suspected stolen vehicle traveling through Bergen County and determined that it was a “re-vin stolen vehicle,” which is sometimes called “VIN switching” or “VIN cloning.”

A VIN, or vehicle identification number, is one or more small plates affixed to all vehicles that provide permanent identification of that automobile, regardless of ownership or license plates.

The VIN affixed to this vehicle appeared to coincide with the license plates affixed to the car, but detectives quickly identified that the VIN plates were fraudulent and confirmed that the vehicle was stolen from its owner in New York approximately two years ago.

As a result of the investigation, Casilla Furcal was arrested at the scene on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, and charged with third-degree receiving stolen property, N.J.S.A. 2C:20-7a.

Casilla Furcal was charged with third-degree receiving stolen property. He was released on his own recognizance pending an initial court appearance, the prosecutor’s office said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...