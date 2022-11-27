Police seeking gunmen in three cities

Police in Paterson, New Milford and Trenton are searching for gunmen wanted for shooting a people over the extended holiday weekend.

Authorities in Bergen County and the Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit are investigating a homicide that occurred in the area of 900 Boulevard in New Milford on Saturday.

A preliminary investigation reported that at around 7:10 p.m., the New Milford Police Department responded to the area and found a male victim who had been shot.

According to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella, the victim was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead but no further details have been released.

Paterson Police officers responding to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Oak and Chestnut streets around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, found shell casings and blood evidence, but no victims were at the scene.

While detectives canvassed the neighborhood, officials at St. Joseph’s Hospital alerted officers of a 30-year-old male gunshot victim who entered the emergency room seeking treatment.

Paterson Police confirmed that the gunshot victim at the hospital was injured at the Oak Street crime scene.

On Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022, Trenton police dispatched to the area of Oakland Street and Hoffman Avenue for a shooting learned that the victim was taken to the Trauma Center at Capital Health Regional Medical Center by private vehicle.

Mayor Reed Gusciora and Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri did not yet comment on the matter.

No arrests have been reported and the motives for the attacks areunder investigation.

