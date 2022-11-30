Camden County woman sent to prison for 13+ years over tax refund scheme

A Camden County woman was sentenced to 159 months in prison for her role in a scheme to obtain money through fraudulently obtained refund checks issued by the U.S. Treasury.

​Awilda Henriquez, 36, of Clementon, New Jersey, was convicted on Dec. 9, 2021, of one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States government and steal United States mail, 13 counts of theft of government money, and 13 counts of aggravated identity theft, following a 10-day trial before Senior U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler. Judge Kugler imposed the sentence today in Camden federal court.

​According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents filed in this case and the evidence at trial, Stolen Identity Refund Fraud (SIRF) is a common type of fraud committed against the United States government that involves the use of stolen identities to commit tax refund fraud.

The investigation revealed that for the 2013 tax year more than 3,300 SIRF tax returns were filed using the names and Social Security numbers of residents of Puerto Rico and the refunds were directed to be mailed to a small section of Pennsauken, New Jersey.

Henriquez and her conspirators recruited mail carriers from the U.S. Postal Service as part of the scheme to steal the tax refund checks from the mail.

The mail carriers were paid for every U.S Treasury check that was stolen. Henriquez and her conspirators recruited and paid “check couriers” to cash the tax refund checks in a variety of ways, including at check cashing businesses in New Jersey, where Henriquez paid the tellers to also participate in the scheme.

The check couriers presented fraudulent identifications at the check cashing businesses matching the names on the tax refund checks in order to cash the checks, which the tellers cashed because they were paid by Henriquez to do so.

In total, the scheme caused $565,091 in losses to the U.S. Treasury.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Kugler sentenced Henriquez to three years of supervised release and ordered her to pay restitution of $565,091.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...