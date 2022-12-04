Trump: Tear up the Constitution, overturn 2020 election, reinstate him

Once again demonstrating that he is “a very stable genius” —and not a “fucking moron” as former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson once described him— the 2020 election loser wants to tear up the Constitution, overturn the Electoral College results and reinstate himself to power.

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday called for the “termination” of the United States Constitution after Elon Musk shared internal emails showing how Twitter executives discussed limiting a New York Post story involving Hunter Biden in the lead-up to the 2020 election.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” said the 2020 election loser in a post on Truth Social, the social media platform created by Trump Media & Technology Group.

The New York Post story, published less than a month before Election Day in October 2020, alleged Hunter Biden used his influence to connect a Ukrainian businessman with his father while then-candidate Joe Biden was vice president in the Obama administration.

Experts say nothing in the Constitution allows the nation’s charter to be suspended or terminated, and the suggestion that this should happen appears to violate Trump’s oath to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

former New Jersey and federal prosecutor Elie Honig called

“Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” wrote 2020 election loser, Donald Trump.

“The American Constitution is a sacrosanct document that for over 200 years has guaranteed that freedom and the rule of law prevail in our great country,” said White House Deputy Secretary Andrew Bates. “The Constitution brings the American people together — regardless of party — and elected leaders swear to uphold it.”

“A few hours ago the leader of the Republican Party Donald Trump called for destroying the Constitution and making himself dictator,” remarked Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr.

“Donald Trump continues to push the Big Lie. It’s astounding how many Racist Idiots still believe this Bull Crap,” wrote actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner.

“Donald Trump believes we should terminate ‘all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution’ to overturn the 2020 election. That was his view on 1/6 and remains his view today,” said Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney. “No honest person can now deny that Trump is an enemy of the Constitution.”

It is likely that the comment was intended to distract from the closing arguments in the criminal tax fraud trial against the Trump Organization and several subsidiary companies in Manhattan, where Trump was accused of “explicitly sanctioning tax fraud” by prosecutors.

The bizarre demand might also be a reaction to the large number of Republicans who are fleeing the Trump bandwagon since he announced that he would be a candidate in 2024. A Marquette Law School Poll national survey finds Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a tie with President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, with DeSantis garnering more support than Trump.

Before, during, and after Election Day, Trump and numerous other Republicans attempted to subvert the election and overturn the results, falsely alleging widespread voter fraud and trying to influence the vote-counting process in swing states.

Those accounts were contradicted by Attorney General William Barr and officials in each of the 50 states that found no evidence of widespread fraud or irregularities in the election.

Federal agencies overseeing election security said it was the most secure in American history and 63 lawsuits attempting to overturn the results of the election in key states were all withdrawn or dismissed after being shown to have no merit.

Trump is the subject of a criminal grand jury for pressuring Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in a phone call that later became public, to illegally change the results of the election.

Trump and his minions made similar overtures to state election officials and legislators, pressured the Department of Justice to declare the election “corrupt” and objected to the Electoral College certification in Congress.

These lies culminated in a mob of Trump-loving terrorists attacking the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, resulting in $2,734,783 in damage to the Capitol building and grounds. In the 23 months since the failed coup d’etat, 900 defendants have been arrested.

Trump recently expressed support for the terrorists behind the deadly January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol, saying that “People have been treated unconstitutionally in my opinion and very, very unfairly, and we’re going to get to the bottom of it.”

After Trump lost his attempt at re-election—incontrovertibly, undeniably—he continued seeking ways to circumvent the peaceful transfer of power, in conspiracy with a number of characters who seem more like a bunch of comic book villains than White House advisors.

Now, as his world crumbles with a criminal conviction about to land on his corporate persona, another looming criminal indictment in Georgia, an appeals court ruling he doesn’t deserve special treatment in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, DeSantis passing him on the road to the White House, and an increasing prospect he may fade into irrelevancy (possibly what he fears most), Trump is retreating into a fantasy world.

