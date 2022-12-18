Chinese protesters take to the streets in Beijing against President Xi’s regime

As tens of thousands of young Chinese men and women take to the streets in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Nanjing and Wuhan, in protest against President Xi’s harsh ‘Dynamic Zero Covid’ restrictions, China is witnessing its biggest uprising since Tiananmen Square, more than 30 years ago.

Protests have taken place in 70 universities, as students turned their anger on the Communist government.

It seems that the young people of China, like those in Iran, are running out of patience with autocratic, authoritarian rule and growing desperate for change.

Jiang Zemin, who led China out of isolation after the army crushed the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests in 1989 and supported economic reforms that led to a decade of explosive growth, died Wednesday. He was 96.

Jiang, who was president for a decade until 2003 and led the ruling Communist Party for 13 years until 2002, died of leukemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai, state media reported. The party declared him a “great proletarian revolutionary” and “long-tested communist fighter.”

Jiang’s death comes after the party faced its most widespread public show of opposition in decades when crowds called for leader Xi Jinping to resign during weekend protests against anti-virus controls that are confining millions of people to their homes.

