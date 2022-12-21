Army awards $84 million contract change to Raytheon for Excalibur

The Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology’s Joint Program Executive Office for Armaments and Ammunition and Army Contracting Command-New Jersey awarded an $84 million contract modification to Raytheon Missiles and Defense for Excalibur 1B projectiles on Nov. 29.

The contract action was executed about 75 days after receipt of funds.

The award utilized Tranche Seven funding for more than 1,000 Excalibur 1B projectiles. With the current usage and capabilities in theater, this action continues production of this capability.

The Army claimed this rapid contracting action resulted from excellent communication between Headquarters, Dept. of the Army, ACC-NJ, and Defense Pricing and Contracting teammates.

Excalibur 1B’s GPS coordinate-seeking capability enables the quick defeat of targets with high precision.

“The Army is focused on acquisition at speed in a responsible manner,” said Douglas Bush, assistant secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology. “That applies to the Army’s support to Ukraine as well as routine program activity – a winning strategy for our Soldiers, America and our allies.”

The Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology’s mission is to continuously modernize the U.S. Army through the timely development and delivery of overmatch capability to deter adversaries and win our nation’s wars.

ACC – New Jersey, located at Picatinny Arsenal and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., plans, directs, controls, manages and executes the full spectrum of contracting, acquisition support and business advisory services in support of major weapons, armaments, ammunition systems, information technology and enterprise systems for the Army and other Department of Defense (DoD) customers.

It supports all phases of the acquisition life cycle, including research and development, low rate initial production and full rate production.

