National Weather Service issues winter storm warnings

More than 90 million people are under winter weather alerts and more than 87 million are under wind chill alerts according stretch the National Weather Service, which says strong storms are expected across 37 states.

The inclement weather has a potential to cripple transportation and commerce, say experts.

More than a foot of snow will bury parts of the Midwest, where the weather service warns of “life-threatening” wind chills and possible blizzard conditions for millions of Americans.

The cold will remain throughout the weekend, with NWS predicting this will the coldest Christmas in about 40 years for portions of the Plains and Midwest.

