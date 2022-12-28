Middletown Township bank robbery under investigation by FBI, prosecutor

A bank robbery in Middletown Township is under investigation by local, county, and federal authorities.

Middletown Township Police responded to a report of a bank robbery at the Valley National Bank on Rt. 35 in the Kohl’s Plaza today, at approximately 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago described the suspect as a white male, possibly Hispanic, wearing a dark North Face winter coat, a blue face mask, and a light-colored winter hat.

The suspect walked into the bank just after 10 a.m. and demanded money from tellers, said Santiago.

The suspect is believed to be operating a silver vehicle, possibly a Honda Accord. Details on a license plate are not available at this time.

The investigation is being handled in conjunction by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, the Middletown Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations’ Red Bank Office.

Santiago asked anyone with information regarding this robbery to contact Detective Nicolas Logothetis in his office at 800-533-7443 or Middletown Police Detective Keith Hirschbein at (732) 615-2120.

