US military forces killed hundreds of Islamic State fighters in 2022

Throughout 2022, US Central Command and partner forces conducted hundreds of operations against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), killing 686 ISIS operatives, according to a year-end report.

No US forces were injured or killed in these operations, in which the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Iraqi Security Forces were credited with playing a critical role in working to defeat the fanatical religious terrorist group.

The U.S. and partner forces ran 313 total operations against ISIS during 2022, with 108 of those operations being conducted in Syria and 191 in Iraq. The operations resulted in the detention of 374 ISIS fighters in total, 215 in Syria and 159 in Iraq.

“Over the past year, Iraqi Security Forces demonstrated an ability to continue operations to degrade ISIS, to aggressively pursue the terror group in Iraq, and to improve security and stability within Iraq,” said General Michael ‘Erik’ Kurilla, CENTCOM commander. “Today, they display a high level of competence, professionalism, and progress in leading tactical operations, but there is still much work to be done.”

“In Syria, the Syrian Democratic Forces continue to display the will, skill, and ability to aggressively root out ISIS leaders and fighters,” Kurilla continued.

A U.S. Soldier with Task Force Americal from the 1st Battalion, 182nd Infantry Regiment, provides cover fire for Senior Airman Scott Prouty, a fireteam member assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Security Force Squadron, during a Joint Force combat arms training exercise. Soldiers and Airmen must undergo routine weapons qualification training to ensure safety and proficiency standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

“The emerging, reliable and steady ability of our Iraqi and Syrian partner forces to conduct unilateral operations to capture and kill ISIS leaders allows us to maintain steady pressure on the ISIS network,” said Major General Matt McFarlane, commander of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve.

These operations degraded ISIS and removed a cadre of senior leaders from the battlefield, including the emir of ISIS and dozens of regional leaders as well as hundreds of fighters.

All these operations were part of the mission to degrade the terror group’s ability to direct and inspire destabilizing attacks in the region and globally, including against the US homeland.

Breaking it down by country, the command said US troops participated in 108 partnered operations with the Kurdish-led SDF and 14 unilateral missions in Syria that killed 466 ISIS “operatives.” In Iraq, US troops took part in 191 partnered operations with Iraqi government forces, which killed 220 ISIS operatives.

The biggest battle took place at a prison in Al-Hasakah, Syria that holds thousands of ISIS fighters. Fighting ensued after an attempted prison breakout, and the US gave air support to SDF fighters on the ground.

A 17-year-old Australian boy who was in the prison at the time of the battle told Human Rights Watch that he estimated 15 to 20 children were killed.

The boy said he was injured by a US Apache helicopter strike but the US military offered no estimate of civilian casualties that were killed as a result of any of its operations.

In an article about his planned trip to the Middle East that was published in The Washington Post on July 9, 2022, President Biden falsely claimed that US troops are not engaged in combat missions in the region.

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman greets President Joe Biden, who lied about US combat operations in the Middle East in a Washington Post op-ed published shortly before he made the trek to Saudi Arabia to beg for more oil production from the killer crown prince

The president wrote: “Next week, I will be the first president to visit the Middle East since 9/11 without US troops engaged in a combat mission there.” Biden’s claim came not long after he updated Congress on the deployment of US combat troops. In a letter to Congress dated June 8, the president said US troops were stationed in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.

One year ago this month, the US security relationship with Iraq fully transitioning to a role of advising, assisting, and enabling Iraqi Security Forces. Iraqi Security Forces are now leading successful unilateral offensive operations at the brigade level and making impressive strides in combined arms operations.

ISIS maintains malign intentions regarding the al-Hol Displacement Camp and the more than two dozen detention centers in Syria secured by the Syrian Democratic Forces. ISIS also maintains the desire to strike outside of the region and continues to work with affiliates around the globe, most significantly in Afghanistan and Africa.

“CENTCOM sees ISIS in three categories,” said Kurilla. “First, ISIS at large. This is the current generation of ISIS leaders and operatives we are currently fighting in Iraq and Syria. While we have significantly degraded its capability, the vile ideology remains unconstrained. We must continue to pressure ISIS through our partnered operations.”

“The second category is ISIS in detention. There is a literal ‘ISIS army’ in detention in Iraq and Syria. There are, today, more than 10,000 ISIS leaders and fighters in detention facilities throughout Syria and more than 20,000 ISIS leaders and fighters in detention facilities in Iraq.” The January 2022 ISIS prison breakout in Al-Hasakah, Syria is a reminder of the risk imposed by these prisons. The ensuing fight to contain the breakout resulted in more than 420 ISIS killed and more than 120 partnered forced killed.

“Finally,” Kurilla continued, “we have the potential next generation of ISIS. These are the more than 25,000 children in the al-Hol camp who are in danger. These children in the camp are prime targets for ISIS radicalization. The international community must work together to remove these children from this environment by repatriating them to their countries or communities of origin while improving conditions in the camp.”

“CENTCOM remains focused on supporting these security forces as they diligently work to improve conditions at the camp. However, the only viable long-term solution remains the successful repatriation, rehabilitation, and reintegration of the camp residents back to their country of origin.”

The mission to defeat ISIS will continue in 2023 as CENTCOM and its Coalition partners remain committed to the enduring defeat of the terror group in order to maintain and enhance global security, stability, and human rights.

“We are committed and, more importantly, our partners in Iraq and Syria are committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS,” said McFarlane.

