At least 100 face death penalty in Iran but protests continue with demands

Nationwide protests and strikes in Iran, sparked by the morality police murder of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was arrested in Tehran for “improperly” wearing her hijab and then died in police custody on Sept. 16th, 2022, are ongoing despite bloody crackdowns and internet shutdown by the authorities.

At least 476 people including 64 children and 34 women, have been killed by security forces in the current nationwide protests. whlle at least 100 protestors are facing the death penalty in Iran

The Iranian government insisted that Amini died from a heart attack, but reports indicate she died from a skull fracture due to heavy blows to the head.

Iranian women are burning hijabs and cutting their hair in public as a demonstration to Iran’s government that women do not belong to them, they belong to themselves.

Videos of protests in Iranian public squares have gone viral due to footage of police assaulting protestors. Protests have gained international support, so Iran shut off the internet in parts of Tehran and Kurdistan and blocked social media platforms as a way to limit protests.

Norway-based Iran Human Rights said this week that at least 100 protesters are currently at risk of execution, death penalty charges or sentences. This is a minimum as most families are under pressure to stay quiet, the real number is believed to be much higher.

Welcoming parliamentarians volunteering as political sponsors, Iran Human Rights reiterates the need to increase the political cost of executions for the Islamic Republic.

“Despite more than 100 days passing since the start of the nationwide protests, hundreds being killed, thousands arrested, and protesters being executed, the people’s uprising for real change and achieving fundamental rights continues,” said Mahmood Amiry Moghaddam. “The challenge facing people is the price they have to pay to achieve this goal. More widespread participation inside and outside the country and the international community supporting this uprising, can help lower the cost.”

