Chaos in Congress continues

Republican loser Kevin McCarthy claimed that there’s no situation in which he’ll abort his thus far failed bid to become House speaker.

Despite failing to win during three rounds of voting Tuesday, McCarthy promised to fight to the end.

The historic defeat brought the first day of the new Congress to an abrupt, messy end.

McCarthy said he was encouraged by a phone call from 2020 election loser Donald Trump but his path to victory is highly uncertain amid opposition from the chamber’s most conservative members.

McCarthy said after a series of late-night closed-door meetings: “Today, is that the day I wanted to have? No.”

When asked he would drop out, McCarthy said, “It’s not going to happen.”

