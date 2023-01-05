Atlantic City man sentenced to 135 months in prison for child pornography

An Atlantic City man was sentenced to 135 months in prison for possessing images of child sexual abuse.

Cory Newman, 44, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Christine P. O’Hearn to an information charging him with one count of possession of child pornography.

Judge O’Hearn imposed the sentence in Camden federal court.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, agents with the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, (HSI) served a search warrant at Newman’s residence in Atlantic City on May 20, 2021, and discovered electronic devices containing numerous videos and images of children being sexually abused.

In addition to the prison term, Judge O’Hearn sentenced Newman to 15 years of supervised release.

