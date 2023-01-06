2 Newark police officers stabbed while responding to domestic violence call

Two Newark police officers were hospitalized Thursday evening after being stabbed shortly before 4:45 p.m. on the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd, which was the scene of a domestic violence call.

Authorities say a man stabbed the officers after they responded.

Both officers were rushed to University Hospital for treatment and they were reported to be in stable condition.

The attacker was taken into custody at the scene but his name has not yet been released.

The Newark Public Safety Director said the incident remains under investigation and no other information was immediately available.

