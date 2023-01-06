Hillary Clinton will join Columbia University as a professor in 2023

The former US Secretary of State will hold two appointments as a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects.

Hillary Rodham Clinton, the former U.S. Secretary of State, will join Columbia University as a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) and as a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects (CWP).

The news was announced Thursday in a message from Columbia University President Lee C. Bollinger.

“I have had the great pleasure of knowing Hillary personally for three decades, since her early days as First Lady of the United States,” Bollinger wrote. “Her public service has expanded since then, most notably in her remarkably successful tenure as Senator for the State of New York, in her impressive role as Secretary of State, and in her two historic and record-breaking presidential campaigns.” “

“Given her extraordinary talents and capacities together with her singular life experiences, Hillary Clinton is unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the University’s missions of research and teaching, along with public service and engagement for the public good,” Bollinger wrote.

“I am honored to join Columbia University, and the School of International and Public Affairs and Columbia World Projects,” said Clinton. “Columbia’s commitment to educating the next generation of U.S. and global policy leaders, translating insights into impact, and helping to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges resonates personally with me. I look forward to contributing to these efforts.”

Columbia University President Lee C. Bollinger spoke with Hillary Rodham Clinton at a student-focused event at The Forum in May 2019. Photo by Eileen Barroso

At SIPA, which focuses on global politics and policy, Clinton will work with Dean Keren Yarhi-Milo and other senior faculty and administrators on a variety of major initiatives and engage with students in the classroom starting in the 2023-2024 academic year.

“She is a remarkable leader who has been on the frontlines of virtually every critical challenge facing our world today—from the global fight to save democracy, her advocacy for women’s rights, and her staunch defense of marginalized people everywhere,” Yarhi-Milo said.

As a complement to the university’s “Fourth Purpose” initiative, Clinton also will help lead a major SIPA effort to convene outstanding policy thinkers from around the world to develop innovative policy solutions.

In her role with Columbia World Projects, Clinton will be helping Executive Vice President for Columbia Global and CWP Director Wafaa El-Sadr and CWP Deputy Director Ira Katznelson explore the fundamental questions on how to advance efforts to renew democracy and foster effective engagements with women and youth in this country and around the world.

“We look forward to welcoming this extraordinarily accomplished global leader and passionate advocate for women, children, and social justice to Columbia World Projects. We are eager for her contributions to our efforts to advance rigorous scholarship and pursue sound policies and effective actions,” said El-Sadr.

