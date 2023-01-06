Two years after Jan. 6 coup attempt, an attempted bomber remains at large

The FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Department are now offering $500,000 for information leading to an arrest of the unknown person who placed pipe bombs in Washington, DC, the night before the 2021 US Capitol riot.

While rioting mobs of Trump-loving terrorists attacked the Capitol building in a violent effort to keep the 2020 election loser in the White House, pipe bombs were found near the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters.

The greater reward represents a sharp increase in the amount of money the government is willing to pay for information in the investigation: the monetary reward had previously stood at $100,000 prior to Wednesday, up from the $50,000 the bureau initially offered in the wake of the riot.

The increased amount comes days before the two-year anniversary of the insurrection. Little information has been released about the investigation since the pipe bombs, which were viable but never detonated, were discovered.

The FBI released a set of photographs of a person wearing a gray hooded jacket, black pants, and black gloves, who was carrying a large black item in his or her right hand.

FBI Washington Field Office Assistant Director in Charge Steven D’Antuono issued a statement regarding the investigation into the pipe bombs, saying they were placed in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, D.C., on January 5, 2021.

This virtual map released by the FBI depicts the approximate route an unknown suspect walked on January 5, 2021, while placing two pipe bombs in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, D.C.

The map also features video of the suspect at various points along the route.

On January 5, 2021, an unknown individual placed two pipe bombs in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, D.C. The devices were placed between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. EST.

The FBI and ATF are offering a combined reward of up to $490,000 for information leading to the location, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the placement of pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., on January 5, 2021. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) of Washington, DC, is also offering a reward of up to $10,000. The reward offered by MPD is solely governed by their terms and conditions. The total reward amount is now up to $500,000.

One pipe bomb was placed ​in an alley behind the headquarters of the Republican National Committee (RNC), located at 310 First Street Southeast, and the other was placed next to a park bench near the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), located at 430 South Capitol Street Southeast #3.

The unknown individual wore a face mask, glasses, gloves, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and black and light grey Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo. The individual carried a ​backpack.

If you have any information concerning these incidents, please contact the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.

