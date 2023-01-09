March in Newark celebrates the life & legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The People’s Organization For Progress (POP) will sponsor the Martin Luther King “We Will Not Go Back” march that will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, 2023, starting from the MLK statue located at 495 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, in Newark, NJ, near the corner of Springfield Avenue.

“The forces racism, white supremacy, and fascism in this country are trying to drag us backward to an era before the Civil Rights Movement and even the New Deal. We are marching on January 15th to let them know that we won’t go back,” said Lawrence Hamm, chairman of the People’s Organization For Progress.

Residents are encouraged to attend the ceremonial commemoration of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr., who

The march is being held on January 15, which is the actual birthday of the slain civil rights leader, while the federal holiday in his honor is being observed this year on Monday, January 16.

For more information call Lawrence Hamm at (973) 801-0001.

Contact POP if your organization would like to co-sponsor this event.

Hamm asked participants to please wear masks and practice social distancing.

In his short life, King led the nonviolent struggle to end apartheid in the southern American states, becoming one of the most prominent leaders in the civil rights movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968.

After Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her seat on a city bus on December 1, 1955, King led the Montgomery bus boycott which lasted for 385 days.

In addition to leading the fight against the system of segregation, King also spoke out against the war in Vietnam, other forms of racial discrimination, and helped organize the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Justice, where he delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

The civil rights movement achieved pivotal legislative gains in the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Voting Rights Act of 1965, and the Fair Housing Act of 1968.

To build upon that success in 1968, King was planning a ‘national occupation’ of Washington, D.C., in an initiate called the Poor People’s Campaign, which was to focus on solutions to poverty, capitalism, and the Vietnam War but he was assassinated on April 4 in Memphis, Tennessee.

As progress and decline ebb and flow, the spread of injustice is a signal that you should take up the mantle of leadership in the struggle to make America the country of which our people have always aspired.

