President Trump’s staggering record of uncharged crimes

Former President Donald Trump has been credibly accused of at least 56 crimes but the 2020 election loser not been charged with a single one.

Acvording to the good government watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), Trump has been credibly accused of committing at least 56 criminal offenses since he launched his campaign for president in 2015.

That total only reflects allegations relating to his time in or running for office and omits, for instance, Trump’s criminal exposure for fraudulent business dealings.

Trump is squarely in the crosshairs of at least three grand jury investigations that have been very active over the last half year: the Fulton County, Georgia investigation of election fraud and related offenses; a federal grand jury investigation of the January 6 insurrection and events leading up to it; and a federal grand jury investigation of Trump’s unlawful possession of government records since leaving office and related offenses.

These investigations suggest that Trump’s long run of avoiding accountability may soon be over but the clock has run out on numerous crimes that could have been charged but were instead swept under a rug.

Crew published a list of allegations.

https://www.citizensforethics.org/reports-investigations/crew-1aareports/president-trumps-staggering-record-of-uncharged-crimes/#table

The deadline has already passed or will soon pass for charges relating to several extremely serious offenses.

Those include offenses relating to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and his obstruction of the FBI’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, which became the subject of the special counsel investigation.

The investigation of both matters was terminated by the Department of Justice at the direction of former Attorney General Bill Barr, a Trump appointee who acted in bad faith by covering up his boss’s crimes.

While there is substantial evidence that Trump committed several felonies, he is unlikely to face consequences for that conduct.

Failing to deter Trump from engaging in further criminal misconduct would have profoundly damaging consequences for our democracy.

Criminal law is designed to punish individuals for criminal offenses to discourage these individuals and others like them from engaging in the same conduct in the future.

If Trump avoids criminal prosecution for attempting to retain power despite being voted out of office or for compromising some of the country’s most sensitive national security secrets, the message to him and others who hold power will be clear: you can commit crimes that threaten the future of our democracy with impunity.

President Biden and others are circumspect about leveling criminal charges against a former chief executive, both because of the national embarrassment and out of fear that the action would be perceived as unfair retaliation launched against a political opponent.

The American people are understandably angry about the inaction and ineffectiveness of politicians who have failed to address these injustices.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...