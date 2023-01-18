Arrest made in one of two Mercer County deaths under investigation

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said his homicide task force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting homicide in the city.

At around 4:07 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, Trenton police responded to an apartment in the 100 block of South Overbrook Avenue on a report of an unresponsive male.

Upon arrival, officers located the apartment’s resident on the living room floor with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Donnell Williams, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406.

Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

Onofri also announced that an investigation conducted by his office and the Trenton Police Department resulted in charges being filed against David Gibson, 44, of Trenton, in connection to last month’s discovery of a decomposed body in a garbage bag.

On December 23, 2022, a decomposed body in a garbage bag was located at a property in the 600 block of Beatty Street in Trenton by the landlord.

An autopsy was performed by the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, and the cause and manner of the victim’s death are pending further testing. A tentative identification of the victim has been made, however authorities are waiting for DNA confirmation.

Gibson is charged with disturbing or desecrating human remains, tampering with evidence, and hindering the investigation, so the prosecutor’s office filed a motion to detain him pending trial.

Gibson, who was the tenant of 615 Beatty Street, was evicted in November. He is accused of placing the victim in the garbage bag after the victim was deceased, moving the trash bag to a different area, concealing the victim’s remains, and not contacting authorities.

