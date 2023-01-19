Governor Christine Todd Whitman to talk about being Forward Party co-chair

Former NJ Governor and Forward Party Co-Chair Christine Todd Whitman will discuss the future of the Forward Party in a virtual event facilitated by Brian Varela, who is leading the organization in New Jersey.

Join the Forward Party for a special free virtual event featuring Former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman as she delves into the future prospects of the Forward Party on the national level.

Facilitated by Brian Varela, executive lead of the New Jersey Forward Party, this event promises to be a dynamic and engaging conversation about politics and the future of America.

Governor Whitman, an accomplished political leader and author with decades of experience in both state and national politics, will share her unique insights on the Forward Party’s principles.

The event will provide an inside look at the workings of the American political landscape as well as an update on the current status and future prospects of the Forward Party.

Whitman was the 50th governor of New Jersey from 1994 to 2001 and she served as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency from 2001 to 2003, under President George W. Bush. Last year, she joined former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang to create the Forward Party, a centrist third party.

In addition to her talk, Governor Whitman will also be taking questions from the audience. This is a unique opportunity to engage with a seasoned political leader and gain valuable insights into the workings of American politics and the role of third parties.

The virtual event will take place on January 28th at 11:00am EST and is open to anyone who is interested in learning more about the Forward Party and Governor Whitman’s perspective on current political issues.

She is the president of The Whitman Strategy Group (WSG), a consulting firm that specializes in energy and environmental issues.

Her New York Times best-selling book, “It’s My Party Too”, was published in January 2005 as a warning that the GOP’s embrace of hardcore far-right ideology could disenfranchise moderates and make Republican candidates unworthy of American support.

Just shy of two decades later, Whitman’s book seems prescient in light of the Republican Party’s complete abandonment of fiscal restraint, its refusal to discuss policy issues or promote a balanced approach to matters of importance to the nation, and the cowardly retreat into foreign policy isolationism from what was once the leader of the free world.

But her prescription for the hyperpartisan malady that had been ailing American politics received as warm as welcome then as the Covid vaccine is getting today among the most virulent science-denying anti-vaxxers.

To register for the event, please visit https://www.forwardparty.com/bv/statewide_virtual

