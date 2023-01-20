Republican Congressman George Santos rivals Trump for lying

Republican Congressman George Santos, although admitting to “embellishing” his résumé, still seems to think he can downplay the growing scandal around his lies about his personal life and resume on the campaign trail.

Santos flipped a Long Island congressional district for Republicans when he was elected to represent New York’s 3rd Congressional District in November.

Reps. Ritchie Torres and Dan Goldman filed a formal complaint with the House Ethics Committee against truth-challenged Santos for violating the Ethics in Government Act.

The Nassau County District Attorney, the New York State Attorney General and federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York have each reportedly opened investigations into Santos’ finances and other possible crimes.

Santos faces scrutiny from the Federal Election Commission over campaign filings that his team blamed on a ‘database error’ that has little credibility.

Brazilian authorities who had dropped the case nearly a decade ago after they were unable to locate the suspect plan to revive a fraud charges against Santos, who allegedly wrote made clothing purchases using a stolen checkbook. Brazilian prosecutors are reportedly working with the U.S. Justice Department to inform Santos of the charges.

“The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning,” said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly. “The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress. No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it.”

Santos must be held accountable for defrauding both Congress and the public.

Brazilian drag queen Eula Rochard, 58, who claimed she remembered Republican Congressman George Santos from the time he spent in Brazil and had a drag persona.

Journalist Marisa Kabas spoke with Rochard and used Twitter on Wednesday, January 18, to share an old picture of the 34-year-old politician seemingly dressed in drag alongside Rochard.

Rochard spoke to the journalist after recently spotting Santos on local television and revealed his drag name to be “Kitara Ravache.”

“Eula says she met Santos when he was 16 or 17 years old and became friends because they were both gay and enjoyed drag,” said Kabas.

Rochard told friends she remembered Santos from doing drag in Brazil but they doubted her, so she went through old photos looking for proof and then posted one to her Facebook account.

The image, which is grainy, seemingly shows Santos dressed in a strapless red top or dress with long brown hair. He also appears to have makeup on his face.

Rochard also noted that people knew him as Anthony Devolder and not George Santos, which has officially been listed as his name.

More people in Brazil subsequently came forward to say they remember Santos when he lived in Brazil and was known as Anthony.

Rochard told Reuters that Santos wore drag at the first LGBTQ Pride parade in Niteroi in 2005. Three years later, Santos took part in a drag beauty pageant at Brazil’s Icaraí Beach.

Rochard added that Santos was a “poor” drag queen in 2005 with a simple black dress. However, three years later he returned with more money and a flamboyant pink dress. He still lost the beauty pageant, however.

Online, some say that a video posted in 2013 shows Santos in drag from the first Pride parade in Niteroi in 2005.

This is not the first time George Santos has been linked to the name ‘Kitara’. Last month, responding to a tweet by Ana Navarro, Brazilian LGBTQ activist Bruna Benevides suggested people ask Santos about ‘Kitara Ravache’.

Santos posted a tweet saying: “The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or ‘performed’ as a drag Queen is categorically false. The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life while I am working to deliver results. I will not be distracted nor fazed by this.”

