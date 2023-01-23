Person of interest in the death of Stephanie A. Carmody of Trenton.

Authorities have released a photo of a “person of interest” in the investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found on the side of Route 1 on Christmas Day.

The woman, identified as Stephanie A. Carmody, 31, of Trenton, was discovered by police at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 25, after dispatchers received numerous calls about a body lying on the shoulder of the highway near the vacant Princeton Mini car dealership building, according to the West Windsor Police Department.

Carmody’s Facebook page said she was from Providence, Rhode Island, and it listed her occupation as a “freelance model.”

The Trenton Police Department said that Carmody was arrested for prostitution when officers conducted a sweep through the Chambersburg section of the city on May 11, 2022.

Her body was removed by the Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office so an autopsy can be conducted to determine the manner and cause of death, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Windsor police Det. Sgt. Jason Jones at 609-799-1222 or by email at jjones@westwindsorpolice.com. They may also call the police department’s Anonymous Tipline at 609-799-0452.

