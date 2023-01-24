Brooklyn man transported stolen jewelry across state lines

A federal grand jury indicted a Brooklyn, New York, man for transporting stolen jewelry across state lines.

Tony Newton, 63, of Brooklyn, New York, is charged by indictment with two counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods.

Newton was charged by criminal complaint in July 2022 for transporting stolen jewelry from a store located in a shopping center in Edison, New Jersey, to Brooklyn, and is detained.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and statements made in court:

Newton transported stolen jewelry across state lines to New York from Middlesex County, on June 1, 2022, and on July 16, 2022, he transported stolen jewelry across state lines from Union County, New Jersey, to New York.

Each count of interstate transportation of stolen goods is punishable by a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and $250,000 fine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...