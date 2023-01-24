Linden police probe shooting

Limden police detectives are investigating a shooting that was reported Monday afternoon around the 600 block of Cleveland Ave.

According to police, at approximately 1:10 p.m. a victim was sitting in his vehicle on the side of the road when a second vehicle pulled alongside him.

The suspect lowered the window and fired several shots at the victim’s vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The victim also fled and contacted police.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation by the Linden Police Detective Bureau.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Nicole Andrews at (908) 474-8662 or via email at nandrews@lpdnj.org.

