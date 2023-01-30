Fewer Democrats think President Joe Biden should be the nominee in 2024

The share of Democratic voters who think President Joe Biden should be their party’s nominee in 2024 dropped by six percentage points since June, according to polls conducted by Emerson College but only one potential rival appears to be on the horizon.

Biden is expected to confirm that he will run for re-election soon, dismissing criticism that he is too old to be in the White House for a second term, after turning 80 in November.

A majority of Democratic primary or caucus voters (58%) think Biden should be the Democratic nominee in 2024, while 42% think it should be someone else.

The share of Democratic voters who think Biden should be the nominee decreased six percentage points since the June poll, which found 64% support for Biden as the nominee, compared with 36% who would rather it be someone else.

As Biden passes the halfway point of his first term in office, the national survey found that 44% of voters approve of the job he is doing as President, while 48% disapprove of his job performance.

Author Marianne Williamson is said to be considering another run for president but almost all potential rivals who are part of the Democratic political establishment have confirmed in that they won’t challenge the incumbent.

“For the last almost 50 years, democracy has not been delivering on its blessings to the American people,” said Williamson, who was one of 27 Democrats who competed for the 2020 nomination. “The traditional Democratic party was a powerful and unabashed and unapologetic conduit for the safety, health and wellbeing of the working people of the United States.”

Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said “51% of White Democratic voters think someone else should be the Democratic nominee next year” while majorities of Hispanic and Black Democrats think Biden should be the nominee.

Biden’s job rating remains below his inaugural approval of 49% in the February 2021 Emerson poll. Biden trails former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 Presidential match-up, 41% to 44%. Ten percent would support someone else and 4% are undecided.

In the 2024 Republican Primary, Trump holds a 26-point advantage over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, leading 55% to 29%. Other candidates to receive support include Mike Pence at 6% and Nikki Haley at 3%.

The January poll found a majority of Republican voters (55%) expect Trump to be the nominee, regardless of whom they support, while 35% expect DeSantis to be the nominee. Ten percent expect someone else to be the nominee.

Campaigning for the GOP presidential nomination kicked off in earnest on Saturday, with Trump visiting New Hampshire and South Carolina as the first declared candidate making his first campaign swing through early primary states.

Plenty of other Republicans are making moves toward challenging Trump, as the 2020 election loser faces blame for disappointing midterm results and has struggled to consolidate support but none have officially jumped into the race yet.

Voters were asked the question of which they find more important in a job: higher wages with low job security or high job security with lower wages. A majority of voters (54%) find a high job security with lower wages to be more important in a job, whereas 46% find high wages with low job security to be more important. This differs from the question’s original results in 1946, which found individuals prefer security over higher wages 73% to 23%.

Kimball noted: “Regionally, voters’ perception of the most important issue facing the nation varies. Voters in the South are most concerned about the economy, as 50% of voters rate it as the top issue facing the nation, compared to 33% of those in the Northeast, 45% of those in the Midwest, and 39% of those in the West. Voters in the Northeast are more concerned than those in the rest of the nation about ‘threats to democracy’ at 16%, compared to 8% of those in the South and Midwest.”

Voters are split regarding which state should hold the first presidential primary or caucus in the country: 27% support Iowa’s status as first, 23% South Carolina, 23% New Hampshire, and 12% Nevada. Since November, Iowa’s support has increased two percentage points, from 25% to 27%, South Carolina increased by five points, from 18% to 23%, New Hampshire increased by two points, from 21% to 23%, and Nevada has lost five points of support, from 17% to 12%.

