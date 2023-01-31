Georgia judge vows ‘no rash decisions’ Fulton County DA is set to indict Trump

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will seek criminal charges against former President Donald Trump in connection with the election loser’s effort to

In a hearing before Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney last week, Willis hinted in arguments against releasing the special purpose grand jury’s report she would seek indictments against several people following the conclusion of an investigation into interference in Georgia’s 2020 election.

“The state understands the media’s inquiry and the world’s interest,” Willis argued. “But we have to be mindful of protecting future defendants’ rights. If that report was released, there somehow could be arguments made that it impacts the right for later individuals, multiple, to get a fair trial.”

The special purpose grand jury finished its eight-month-long investigation three weeks ago.

It was tasked with looking into criminal meddling with Georgia’s 2020 election by former President Donald Trump, attorney Rudy Giuliani and former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

The special grand jury also heard testimony from 75 witnesses during the investigation, including close Trump associates such as Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, as well as Giuliani and Flynn.

Among the other people subpoenaed to testify before the panel was Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Events like Trump’s Jan. 2, 2021 call to Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger where Trump asked the state’s top election official to “find” enough votes to change the outcome is expected to be a key piece of evidence but the Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury lacked the power to indict.

To seek criminal charges, Willis will have to take her case to a separate, regular grand jury.

McBurney, who’s overseen the special jury’s work since its formation, said wants more time before deciding when to release the report after a 90-minute hearing in which the Fulton County DA’s Office and lawyers representing various media outlets debated over how much of the document would be public.

“There’ll be no rash decisions,” McBurney said at the conclusion of Tuesday’s hearing.

“I expect to see indictments in Fulton County before I see any federal indictments,” said Clark Cunningham, a Georgia State University law professor.

