New Yorker admitted to distributing narcotic fentanyl in New Jersey

A New York man appearing in federal court admitted to distribution and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl in New Jersey.

Jose Migel Cleto, 64, of Manhattan, New York, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo in Newark federal court to an information charging him with one count of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents filed in this case, and statements made in court, Cleto distributed and possessed with the intent to distribute, 400 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl to a man in a commercial parking lot in Fort Lee, New Jersey, in April 2022.

Cleto faces a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of up to $1 million. Sentencing is scheduled for June 21, 2023.

