Newark hit-and-run driver killed one 4-year-old girl, injured two other people

A 4-year-old girl died after she was one of three people struck by a hit-and-run driver in Newark, according to law enforcement officials.

Police said the child was walking with her father when the two of them, along with another child, were struck by a vehicle.

Police said that the car that hit the child and her father never stopped. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The prosecutor’s office could not provide a description of the vehicle that struck the family.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Tuesday near Sixth Avenue West and North 9th Street.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said that three people in total were struck by the car: the young girl, her father, and another child, whose age was not immediately made available.

The other child and the father are expected to recover, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The victim who died has not yet been identified by authorities but the 4-year-old victim’s uncle, who didn’t realize he was witnessing his own family’s tragedy as he passed the scene of the crash on his way to work just after dusk Tuesday evening, said her name is Ramata.

“I have no idea what’s going on ’cause I was coming from the building and I saw the man on the floor right here,” said Mohamed Toure.

Mohamed Toure: Uncle of the girl killed by hit-and-run driver says she was a wonderful child.

He said when he got to work, his wife called him.

“I was asking her what’s going on and she said the man you saw on the floor, it’s, your brother,” Toure said.

Police are searching for the driver, who took off from the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call: 877-TIPS-4-EC (877-847-7432) or e-mail: HomicideTips@njecpo.org

