Nimrata Nikki Randhawa Haley is wants to dislodge Trump’s GOP throne

Former South Carolina GOP Gov. Nimrata Nikki Randhawa Haley—more commonly known as Nikki Haley—is expected to announce that she will seek the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Haley served as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations under President Donald Trump from January 2017 through December 2018. She was governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017, the first female and Indian American to serve in this office.

Haley is the second Republican contender, following the campaign declaration by former President Donald Trump, who launched his third White House run in November in the wake of the GOP’s devastating midterm defeats.

Haley, also a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, is expected to formally declare her candidacy at an event on Feb. 15 in Charleston, South Carolina, the state’s Post and Courier newspaper reported late Tuesday evening, citing “a member of Haley’s inner circle.”

Supporters of the former South Carolina governor were sent an email invitation to a Feb. 15 launch event in Charleston, at which she plans to announce her campaign.

Trump kicked off his 2024 White House bid in New Hampshire and South Carolina — where he slung insults at Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

At a campaign appearance in Columbia, South Carolina, Trump was recently endorsed by some of the Palmetto State’s top Republicans, including Gov. Henry McMaster and Sen. Lindsey Graham.

For months, Haley has teased running for the nomination, continuing to use her signature line that she’s “never lost an election.”

The 2024 presidential race is likely to draw more contenders.

