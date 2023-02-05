Fort Lee police fatally shot man

Uniformed officers of the Fort Lee Police Department responded to a residence on John Street in the city of Fort Lee at approximately 8:13 a.m. in response to a 9-1-1 call.

One civilian man was shot by police and pronounced deceased at 10:39 a.m.

The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred the morning of Saturday, February 4, in Fort Lee, N.J.

One male civilian sustained fatal injuries. His identity is not being released at this time.

Authorities in Bergen County said an emotionally disturbed man was visiting relatives at the Cedar Court Condo Complex in Fort Lee when he began making threats.

Officers responded and attempted to defuse the situation, but sources say the man was armed with a knife and he had trapped a teenage girl in the home.

“Eventually the SWAT came and everybody, and they brought the crane. Very good thinking to grab the girl out, but when they went to go with the crane, the guy come out on his deck with a knife and threatened the police. They shot him right up there. They had no choice,” building superintendent Daniel Sulozeqi said.

One police officer was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries after being struck by a ricocheting bullet.

An investigation into the slaying is being conducted pursuant to statutory requirements by the Attorney General’s Office.

The state conducts the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody.

A law enacted in 2019 establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations.

﻿The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

