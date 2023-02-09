Milford Borough Councilman Russell Heller shot dead by ex-coworker

A deadly shooting outside the PSE&G Central Division in Franklin Township on Wednesday morning took the life of a second local government council member.

Authorities say Milford Borough Councilman Russell Heller was shot and killed in the parking lot by another former employee, 58-year-old Gary Curtis.

Heller was a PSE&G supervisor for the past 11 years.

Heller, 51, was in his car in the parking lot of the PSE&G energy company facility in Somerset County when a former worker approached his vehicle and shot him, according to Frank Roman, spokesperson for the Somerset County prosecutor’s office.

Authorities say Curtis later died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

“He was so full of life, it’s just unbelievable that he’s gone,” said Mayor Henri Schepens. “The Milford Borough Council is deeply saddened by the loss and our hearts go out to his family. Something like this has never happened in borough history. We are very shaken by this.”

Last week, Republican Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside her home in Middlesex County.

No suspects have been identified in connection with the death of Dwumfour.

Police have not established any connection between the two shootings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...