Retired Long Beach cop charged with stealing $47,000 from PBA fund

A recently retired Long Beach Township officer was charged with stealing $47,000 from a police union fund and using the money for his own benefit, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Billhimer said that Jason Hildebrant, 44, of Forked River, was charged on February 3, 2023, with theft by failure to make required disposition after a criminal probe revealed that he absconded with union funds.

Hildebrant was treasurer of the New Jersey Policeman’s Benevolent Association (PBA)–Ocean County Conference between October 2018 and December 2022, according to Billhimer.

An investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crimes Squad and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Professional Standards Unit revealed that Hildebrant unlawfully withdrew funds from the association’s bank account by way of ATM and counter withdrawals.

Billhimer said that Hildebrant used about $47,000 in stolen funds for his own personal benefit.

The Ocean County PBA Conference alerted the Prosecutor’s Office after finding the improprieties in the account, resulting in the investigation.

The investigation revealed that Hildebrant – a recently retired Long Beach Township Police Officer – was acting in his capacity as Treasurer of the New Jersey Policeman’s Benevolent Association (PBA)–Ocean County Conference between October 2018 and December 2022, when he unlawfully withdrew funds from the association’s bank account by way of ATM and counter withdrawals and utilized approximately $47,000 in stolen funds for his own personal benefit.

Hildebrant was processed at the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office in Toms River and released on a summons pending a future appearance in state Superior Court.

