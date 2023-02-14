Biden’s blunders inspire cheating to deprive Democrats of choices in 2024

President Joe Biden’s first-ever victory in a primary during his third run for the White House came out of South Carolina, so as the 80-year-old chief executive plans to seek another term in the White House despite his administration’s many failures, the Democratic National Committee is putting his stronghold at the front of the 2024 election cycle.

Potentially displacing New Hampshire as the first state in the nation to cast ballots for the presidential nomination, Biden’s transparent attempt to rig the voting is not likely to net the desired results.

A poor showing in South Carolina would demonstrate Biden’s weakness better than any rival and a smart competitor could essentially skip the southern state and begin in New Hampshire despite the political calendar.

About of half the Democratic voters say they do not want Biden to run for a second term, but few are willing to testify to his shortcomings. However, while Republicans continue to lob incendiary attacks and independents express general disappointment, the complaints from Democratic voters underscore the tragic inadequacies of this leader.

Perhaps the most significant is Biden’s failure to ensure justice after his predecessor tried to illegally remain in power after being soundly defeated in the 2020 election.

There appears to be no limit to the depths former President Donald Trump was willing to go in his effort to retain the presidency, such as inciting an insurrection to stop the electoral vote count, strong-arming his Vice President to overturn the balloting, submitting false electoral college delegations, asking Brad Raffensperger to ‘find 11,780 votes’—but the Justice Department failed to indict Trump.

“Trump has suggested he would pardon Jan. 6 defendants, some of whom have been charged with seditious conspiracy,” said former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney. “He has acknowledged he was trying to overturn the election. He is making clear he would do this all again if given the chance.”

On several policy fronts, Biden has been a failure. He did not restore fair taxes that existed before the dramatic shift of government costs onto the backs of working people that occurred under Presidents Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush Jr., and Trump—each of whom approved reckless tax cuts for the rich.

Biden is losing the argument with Republicans who caused many of the economic problems they blame on his administration, like the $32 trillion national debt and a looming crisis over Social Security solvency. Meanwhile, no effort has been made to restrain the corrupt influence of money in politics even as cash dominates policymaking and elections appear to be more like auctions awarded to the highest bidder.

Instead of requiring the Pentagon to demonstrate even a crude imitation of fiscal integrity, the Defense Department was given its biggest budget in history the same year it failed the fifth consecutive audit, unable to account for more than half of its assets.

U.S. military spending for 2018 was $682 billion, but Biden signed the Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act allocating $858 billion even though the nation is engaged in two fewer wars.

In his first State of the Union since Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy turned control over the House to a gang of fascists, Biden highlighted U.S. economic progress but he failed to show he appreciates the challenges confronting millions of Americans who have been left behind as a result of financial inequality that is the consequence of Reaganomics, the set of policies based on discredited supply-side theories.

During his first two years in office, Biden signed “300 bipartisan bills” including a toothless gun control law

Riding popular outrage against Trump’s coup attempt and the Supreme Court ruling killing a woman’s right to abortion, Biden Democrats still lost control over the House to a band of Republican fascists.

As predictable Biden’s saber-rattling against China has rallied some Americans but it is turning off peace advocates.

