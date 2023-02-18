22-year-old Trenton man fatally stabbed

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred at the CURE Arena, 81 Hamilton Ave., Trenton, at approximately 8:30 pm Thursday night, during a high school basketball tournament.

A male victim was stabbed multiple times inside the arena. He was pronounced dead at Capital Health Regional Medical Center shortly after 9:00 pm.

The Homicide Task Force and Trenton Police are investigating.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Khalil Glanton, a resident of Trenton.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406.

Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...