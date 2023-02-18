22-year-old Trenton man fatally stabbed

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred at the CURE Arena, 81 Hamilton Ave., Trenton, at approximately 8:30 pm Thursday night, during a high school basketball tournament.
A male victim was stabbed multiple times inside the arena. He was pronounced dead at Capital Health Regional Medical Center shortly after 9:00 pm.
The Homicide Task Force and Trenton Police are investigating.
The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Khalil Glanton, a resident of Trenton.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406.
Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.
