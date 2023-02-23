Mayor Derek Armstead appointed Linden youth who makes history

Mayor Derek Armstead appointed 18-year-old Hagr Elweshahy as the youngest person ever in New Jersey’s history to Linden’s Zoning Board.

In Linden, board appointments are made by the Mayor and approved by City Council. At the February 21, 2023, City Council meeting, Linden’s governing body unanimously approved the nomination and welcomed Hagr Elweshahy to the ranks of the Zoning Board of Adjustment.

Elweshahy’s appointment is Armstead’s latest example of empowering qualified youth to engage in important and critical leadership positions.

Council President Michele Yamakaitis and Mayor Derek Armstead

“I take special note of exceptional people and will continue to do everything in my power to enable their inclusion in building Linden’s bright future” said Mayor Armstead.

A lifelong Linden resident and current senior in Linden High School, Elweshahy is currently slated to graduate as the school’s 2023 valedictorian, and is the Commander of Linden’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC).

She is also Linden High School’s Student Council President, former National Honor Society Officer and has developed and overseen a myriad of Linden High School programs, functions and fundraisers.

Hagr Elweshahy

“I am humbled and honored that Mayor Armstead recommended me for this appointment. I love my town, and I’m so excited to have the opportunity to help Linden residents and businesses in this way. The Mayor has put a lot of faith in me, and I will not let him down.”

The Linden Zoning Board of Adjustment hears and decides on appeals regarding determinations made by the Zoning Official in the enforcement of the zoning code.

“Of all boards and commissions, the Zoning Board is one of the most important ones as it pertains to the development of any municipality” said Armstead.

When asked about appointing an eighteen-year old to the Zoning Board, the Mayor responded that “Ms. Elweshahy has proven herself time and time again, rising to any occasion and overcoming any challenge. I have no doubt that her contributions to the Zoning Board will be significant.”

The Zoning Board of Adjustment hears matters of zoning variances, zoning appeals, and the establishment of legal nonconforming rights. It is a citizen’s committee that works with the staff of the Building and Zoning Administrator.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...