There’s a good chance Councilwoman’s killer will never be brought to justice

No arrests have been made in the murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour and the odds are roughly even whether her killer will ever be brought to justice since New Jersey authorities typically clear only about half of the homicides reported each year.

Dwumfour was murdered in Sayreville, which is represented in the New Jersey General Assembly by Speaker Craig Coughlin, but despite having one of the state’s most powerful lawmakers the simple fact is that the vast majority of crimes reported to police here usually go unsolved.

Upwards of 70 percent of New Jersey crimes are never solved by police, according to statistics from the State Police.

Epic Church International hosted a tribute to Dwumfour, a rising star in the Republican party whose life was cut short at the age of 30.

At a memorial service for the Sayreville Republican, Coughlin reportedly said, “All of us are left with one haunting question: why?” This case remains a mystery.

Dwumfour, the mother of a 12-year-old girl, had recently gotten married to Pastor Eze Kings in Nigeria and she was gunned down by an unknown assailant at about 7 p.m. on Feb. 1.

“Eunice was the first African American to take office in the borough of Sayreville,” Sayreville Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick said.

Dwumfour, the daughter of Ghana natives, grew up in Newark and moved to Sayreville with her daughter from a previous relationship several years ago.

Eunice’s father, Prince Dwumfour, expressed frustration about the lack of information about the investigation. Sayreville police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office have not released any new information to the public since shortly after the killing

The Middlesex County Prosecutor has filed an injunction to prevent reporters from gaining access to official records.

surveillance video has emerged of a person appearing to run from the scene where New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was gunned down in her SUV last week. around the time Dwumfour was killed – and shows a person wearing dark clothing darting across the frame.

It reportedly matches witness accounts that the shooter fled to the Garden State Parkway near the Camelot at La Mer apartment complex in Sayreville, where the victim was found slumped behind the wheel of her white Nissan.

Authorities have not publicly speculated on the motive for killing Dwumfour, a 30-year-old Republican who was elected in November 2021 after upsetting the incumbent Democrat.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...