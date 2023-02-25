Harvard study found what makes life happy

In 1938, Harvard researchers embarked on a decades-long study to answer the question: What makes us happy in life?

The researchers gathered health records from 724 participants from all over the world and asked detailed questions about their lives at two-year intervals.

Contrary to what you might think, it’s not career achievement, money, exercise, or a healthy diet.

The most consistent finding we’ve learned through 85 years of study is: Positive relationships keep us happier, healthier, and help us live longer. Period.

The project followed 724 men since they were teenagers in 1938. President John F. Kennedy was part of the original group.

They found that specific traits and behaviors were linked with increased levels of happiness across the entire group.

The secret to happiness? Here’s some advice from the longest-running study on happiness – Harvard Health

The Harvard Study has found a strong association between happiness and close relationships like spouses, family, friends, and social circles.

“Personal connection creates mental and emotional stimulation, which are automatic mood boosters, while isolation is a mood buster,” said the project’s director, Dr. Robert Waldinger.

This is also an opportunity to focus on positive relationships and let go of negative people in your life, or at least minimize your interactions with them.

