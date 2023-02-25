Killing unsolved as Councilwoman will be laid to rest on Saturday, March 4

Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, who was responsible for the borough’s Police Department as head of the Public Safety Committee before she was shot to death outside her home, will be remembered at a funeral service scheduled for next week.

The service will be held at Bethany Baptist Church in Newark on Saturday, March 4, according to an obituary post. Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., with funeral services expected to start at 10:30 a.m.

Dwumfour, a Republican who won an upset victory for her council seat in 2021, will then be buried at Hollywood Memorial Park in Union.

Born in East Orange, Dwumfour moved to Parlin after receiving her Bachelor’s Degree from William Paterson University.

It’s been nearly four weeks since the Sayreville councilwoman was shot and killed killed outside her home the night of Feb. 1, in a mysterious case that has yielded no arrests.

She was found with multiple bullet wounds by officers responding to a 911 call about shots fired on Samuel Circle around 7:30 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say they have no motive or suspect identified in the investigation thus far, despite Dwumfour’s killing catching national attention and the FBI.

Local authorities have pleaded with the community to come forward with any potential evidence such as home surveillance video or eyewitness accounts.

Surveillance video exclusively obtained by news outlets showed what may have been the shooter running past a dumpster toward the rear of the housing development.

Police were said to be looking into whether the man seen on the video was the shooter.

Law enforcement sources say 14 shots were fired, and some neighbors say they saw security camera footage showing Dwumfour talking to a man standing outside her vehicle just prior to the shooting.

The gunman escaped between two buildings and into the woods, according to police. There was no immediate speculation on his identity or whether multiple people may have been involved in Dwumfour’s killing.

Detectives have previously gone through a dumpster located near the shooting scene and canvassed the area downhill, where the SUV rolled afterward and crashed into parked cars. They’ve used bloodhounds as they have combed over the area multiple times during their investigation.

“The Sayreville Police Department is actively attempting to increase the number of Hispanic, African American, and Female Officers within our agency to resemble the demographic composition of the community we serve,” said a page on the agency’s website.

