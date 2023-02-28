Camden County man arrested for possessing child sex abuse images

A Camden County man was arrested for possessing multiple images and videos of child sex abuse.

Matthew Knapp, 38, of Lindenwold, New Jersey, is charged by complaint with one count of possession of child pornography.

He made his initial appearance on Feb. 23, 2023, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sharon A. King in Camden federal court and was released on $100,000 unsecured bond.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, an undercover law enforcement officer conducted an online session using a publicly available peer-to-peer program, which allows internet users to trade digital files in February 2022.

A user shared multiple files featuring images or videos of child sexual abuse from an internet address traced to Knapp’s residence.

On May 10, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Knapp’s residence and seized, among other things, a computer, three hard drives, and a flash drive that contained depictions of child sex abuse, including images of prepubescent children.

Knapp was convicted of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, in 2007.

For a repeat offender, the charge of possession of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum term of 10 years in prison, a maximum of 20 years in prison, and a $250,000 fine.

