New Jersey state trooper shot in leg overnight in Paterson

New Jersey State Police troopers were involved in a shooting incident early Thursday morning in Paterson. According to reports, a trooper was shot in the leg and hospitalized, but is in stable condition.

The incident occurred at around 1 a.m. in the area of 28th Street and 9th Avenue, where police from multiple departments were seen searching the area with flashlights, and checking homes, backyards, and vehicles.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh confirmed that the trooper was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center for treatment, while two other troopers were taken to the emergency room for evaluation.

The wounded trooper’s name and condition were not immediately available. Officials say that several unmarked trooper cars were hit by gunfire during the incident.

The shooting reportedly involved a car traveling on Route 20, which ended up in the Paterson residential neighborhood near the intersection where the shots were fired.

Police have one suspect in custody and are looking for two others who fled the scene.

Officers with long guns were seen searching a nearby wooded area early Thursday morning, even having their K-9s sniff through a local Burger King.

Many state troopers joined in the search. The details leading up to the shooting are not yet known, and the identity of the suspect in custody has not been released.

The incident marks another unfortunate episode of gun violence that has plagued the United States.

It is not clear at this stage what caused the altercation or what the motive behind the shooting was. However, the police have assured the public that they will continue their search for the remaining suspects and bring them to justice.

