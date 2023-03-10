Biden blunder could boost Marianne Williamson’s chance in New Hampshire

Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson is in New Hampshire through March 13, campaigning in the state that has traditionally started the voting in elections for president over the last century.

After he got zero of the 33 delegates the state sent to the 2020 nominating convention, President Joe Biden prevailed upon the national Democratic Party to remove New Hampshire as the location of the nation’s first presidential primary.

The challenger says that while the incumbent is trying to help people who are struggling with a rigged economy and political establishment that is often adverse to the interests of working people, she is seeking to change the system itself and that revolutionary approach is getting positive responses from citizens in New Hampshire, one of the original 13 colonies, has participated in all 59 presidential elections through 2020.

The independent nature of New Hampshire voters leads it to be considered a battleground state in most election cycles, although it has voted Democratic in all but one election since 1992.

“I don’t think the New Hampshire people are going to let this go easily,” said Democratic strategist James Carville, who noted the importance of the state, recalling that former Vice President Al Gore would have been president if he had won New Hampshire during the 2000 election.

Pointing out that former presidents Clinton and Obama, as well as President Biden, each lost New Hampshire in their initial runs for the Democratic nomination, Carville hinted that Biden might survive backlash from Democratic voters in the state should they opt to support Marianne Williamson or rumored candidate Robert Kennedy Jr.

“Marianne Williamson will be speaking with voters, local activists, party officials, and state representatives about the issues that most affect the Granite State and the rest of the nation, and that could really boost her appeal around the nation,” said Lisa McCormick, a New Jersey progressive who said the insurgent Democrat should not be ignored by citizens or the media.

Marianne Williamson dropped into the Community Oven in Hampton, NH at 2:30pm on March 8, 2023 for a community meet and greet.

The restaurant is known to offer a variety of specialty wood-fired brick oven pizzas made from 100% organic wheat flour and is lightly topped thin crust style — with signature cheese blend and herbs.

Williamson was at the Book and Bar in Portsmouth, NH on March 9, and later today she will join Assistant Mayor Joanna Kelley at 4:30pm in Portsmouth’s Cup of Joe. Here’s the rest of her schedule:

Friday March 10th, 2023



Peterborough — 11:00am

A Recovery Forum with Anena

2 Concord Street

Raymond — 2:00pm

Walnut Hill Event Center

81 Chester Road

Londonderry — 5:00pm

Londonderry Meetinghouse

Meetinghouse Drive

Saturday March 11th, 2023



Laconia —3:00pm

Belknaps Dems

376 Union Avenue

Manchester — 5:30pm

Bookery

844 Elm Street

Sunday March 12th, 2023



North Hampton — 12:00pm

Arthur Murray Studio

29 Lafayette Road, Suite G

Manchester — 5:00pm

Stark Brewery

500 North Commercial Street

Monday March 13th, 2023



Milford — 12:00pm

New Hampshire Dome

John Burns Room

34 Emerson Road

