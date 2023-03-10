The deadline to apply for the Herbert Lehman scholarship is April 1, 2023

The Herbert Lehman Scholarship is a national, highly competitive scholarship that makes annual awards to qualified, outstanding undergraduate students.

Herbert Lehman Awards are $2,000 per year for four years, as long as scholars remain in good academic standing and continue to meet the scholarship criteria, for a total of $8,000. Deadline to apply for the scholarship is April 1, 2023.

The scholarship, established in 1964, is named after the former Governor and United States Senator from New York in recognition of his integrity, courage, and persistence on behalf of numerous civil rights causes.

Herbert Lehman Scholarships were initially awarded to help Black students attend formerly segregated four-year colleges and universities in the South and to increase the number of African Americans in the legal profession.

Today, the mission of the Herbert Lehman Education Program is to help transform the promise of racial equality into a social, economic, and political reality by supporting talented undergraduate students with financial need to stay in school and successfully complete their bachelor’s degree.

Currently, Herbert Lehman Scholarships are open to students who meet the eligibility and award criteria. Awards generally do not exceed four years.

Students who are interested in applying for the Herbert Lehman Scholarship are strongly encouraged to review the eligibility criteria and program description before submitting an application.

