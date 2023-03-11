McCormick says Biden challenger Marianne Williamson “makes sense”

Progressive activist Lisa McCormick said establishment Democrats would be making a big mistake if they brush off Marianne Williamson’s 2024 primary challenge to President Joe Biden.

McCormick was in Washington, D.C. a week ago, when Williamson kicked off her campaign, with a speech that called on Americans to “disrupt the system” after decades of economic decline and growing corporate corruption.

“The status quo, ladies and gentlemen and everyone else, will not disrupt itself,” Williamson said as she announced her candidacy at Union Station in Washington, D.C. “That’s our job.”

“We’re all here because we care about this country. But we’re all here, or at least many of us are, because we are upset about this country, we’re worried about this country,” Williamson said, adding, “It is our job to create a vision of justice and love that is so powerful, that it will override the forces of hatred and injustice and fear.”

McCormick is known for earning a stunning 159,998 votes in her 2018 Democratic primary challenge to US Senator Robert Menendez. To put that in perspective, the 2020 ​presidential campaign ​US Senator Bernie Sanders scored 140,000 New Jersey ballots and the total Democratic primary​ turnout in 2015 was 158,993.

Williamson is the only Democrat challenging President Biden, who is viewed as a possibly weak contender after hitting a number of low points in the White House, but most of the political establishment has fallen in line behind the president following midterm election showing that was stronger than expected.

“Joe Biden lost the House of Representatives and he frequently failed to get his own party on board to pass his agenda,” said McCormick. “Despite some legislative successes, he has been disappointing as a leader and ineffectual on the major issues of the day.”

“You can appreciate what the president has done, defeating the Republicans in 2020, and still feel that it is time to move on,” said Williamson, who could benefit from many voters that have indicated in polls they would prefer someone other than Biden to be the Democratic nominee, with some citing his age as a concern.

“Trump Republicans hope to kill the patient to cure the disease while Biden’s political establishment seeks to put a Band-Aid on a brain tumor,” said McCormick. “It would be disrespectful to dismiss Marianne Williamson’s candidacy since she is the only presidential contender who is talking common sense.”

Williamson’s run for president is being greeted with an eye roll among political strategists and met with silence from the White House and Democratic National Committee.

“The system that is now saying I’m unserious, that I’m not credible or I’m a longshot is the very system that protects and maintains this idea that only those whose careers have been entrenched within the system that drove us into a ditch should possibly be qualified to lead us out of that ditch,” said Williamson. “My qualification is not that I know how to perpetuate that system, my qualification is that I know how to disrupt it.”

McCormick said she got a similar response when she challenged an incumbent US Senator in 2018 but as Williamson called on supporters to ‘create a vision of justice and love that is so powerful that it will override the forces of hatred and injustice and fear’ the New Jersey Democrat predicted that, “Americans will rise up to the responsibility of citizenship by choosing a candidate who will fix the problems that have been self-inflicted for so long.”

