Cumberland County man charged in parents’ stabbing deaths

After the discovery of the bodies of Brenda L. Williams and Billy C. Williams Jr. in their son’s home on Monday morning, prosecutors have charged him with several offenses, including two counts of first-degree murder.

The New Jersey State Police were called to the residence in Hopewell Township for a well-being check, and upon arrival, they found the deceased couple, who appeared to have suffered stab wounds, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

The autopsy report is still pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

Craig P. Williams, 34, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, two counts of second-degree desecration of human remains, one count of third-degree hindering apprehension and prosecution, one count of fourth-degree obstruction, and one count of fourth-degree tampering with evidence.

The state has moved to detain Williams, who is currently being held in Cumberland County Jail.

