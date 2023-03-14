Essex County man convicted on drug and weapon charges

Ricky Hubbard, 45, of Newark, New Jersey, was convicted on March 13, 2023, following a four-day trial before U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty on one count each of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession with intent to distribute cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents in this case and evidence at trial, law enforcement officers pulled over Hubbard’s car in Union, New Jersey, on Nov. 6, 2019.

Inside a secret compartment, Hubbard possessed 369 doses of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl packaged for distribution; drug-packaging materials; and a 9mm Taurus handgun loaded with seven rounds of ammunition, including one in the chamber.

The firearm possession charge carries a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. The drug trafficking charge carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $1 million.

The possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime charge carries a minimum sentence of five years in prison, a maximum potential penalty of life in prison, and a maximum fine of $250,000. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

