Tyre Extinguishers deflate SUV tires in order to hinder climate destruction

Tyre Extinguishers is an environmental organization that is rapidly gaining popularity for its innovative approach to promoting environmentalism and fighting against climate change.

The group’s primary aim is reducing carbon emissions by making it impossible to own a huge polluting 4×4 in the world’s urban areas and they encourage people to take action against gas-guzzling SUVs by deflating their tires.

The Tyre Extinguishers are a leaderless group where citizens take action in their local area by using a website to learn how to deflate the tires and to print off a leaflet to leave at the SUV to inform the owner of what has happened, for their safety.

The organization’s mission is to increase awareness about the climate crisis and the environmental impact of fossil fuels.

The continued global rise in sales of SUVs pushed their climate-heating emissions to almost 1 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2022, according to the International Energy Agency.

The 330 million sport utility vehicles on the roads produced emissions equivalent to the combined national emissions of the UK and Germany last year. If SUVs were a country, they would rank as the sixth most polluting in the world.

Purchases of SUVs have soared in recent years, rising from 20% of new cars in 2012 to 46% of all cars last year, the IEA reports. The rise continued in 2022, includes significant growth in the US, India and Europe, despite the overall number of cars sold falling slightly.

About one in six SUVs sold in 2022 were electric. But the IEA experts said: “Electric SUVs are growing in popularity, but not quickly enough to offset the increasing oil consumption and emissions of the wider fleet.

“Electric SUVs also require larger batteries to power them, so a growing electric SUV market would impose additional pressure on battery supply chains and further increase demand for the critical minerals needed to make the batteries.”

Cities recently targeted by Tyre Extinguisher groups included London, Paris, Berlin and Milan. The activists claim to have deflated more than 10,000 tires over the past year in 17 countries, including the US and New Zealand, using lentils or other items to jam open air valves.

The Tyre Extinguishers website features resources that provide information on how individuals can reduce their carbon footprint and advocate for climate action.

Tyre Extinguishers has quickly garnered attention online, and their social media presence continues to grow. The group’s message resonates with many environmentally conscious individuals who feel a sense of urgency to take action on climate change.

While the organization’s approach of tire deflation may be considered a symbolic gesture, it is intended to raise awareness about the urgent need for climate action.

Tyre Extinguishers believes that reducing our dependence on fossil fuels is crucial for the future of the planet, and that SUVs, which have a disproportionately large impact on the climate crisis relative to other vehicles.

In addition to tire deflation, Tyre Extinguishers is actively engaging with businesses and government officials to push for policy changes that prioritize environmental sustainability.

The organization advocates for investment in renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power, and for the development of public transportation options that reduce reliance on personal vehicles.

As the effects of climate change become increasingly severe, organizations like Tyre Extinguishers are making a significant impact by raising awareness and advocating for meaningful action.

The group’s approach to promoting environmentalism is attracting attention and inspiring others to take action against the ongoing climate crisis.

