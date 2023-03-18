Atlantic City councilman charged with voter fraud & stealing unemployment benefits

An Atlantic City councilman has been charged with a string of offenses, including submitting false voter registrations, making false statements to the FBI, and fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefits.

MD Hossain Morshed, 49, was charged in a criminal complaint unsealed on Friday with one count of fraudulent procurement and submission of voter registration applications, one count of making false statements, and one count of wire fraud.

The charges stem from allegations that Morshed falsified voter registration applications and made false statements to the FBI about his interactions with prospective voters. He is also accused of submitting false unemployment benefits claims with the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL).

Morshed made his initial appearance before U.S. District Judge Ann Marie Donio in Camden federal court and was released on $100,000 unsecured bond.

According to the complaint, Morshed submitted fraudulent voter registration applications in which he falsely claimed that he had witnessed the signatures of individuals who he had not, in fact, met. The complaint also alleges that Morshed made false statements to the FBI about his interactions with these prospective voters.

In addition, the complaint alleges that Morshed submitted false unemployment benefits claims with the NJDOL, claiming that he was unemployed and eligible for benefits when he was, in fact, employed and not eligible.

If convicted, Morshed faces up to five years in prison on the wire fraud charge and up to five years in prison on the false statements charge. The fraudulent procurement and submission of voter registration applications charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The case is being investigated by the FBI and the NJDOL, with assistance from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin C. Danilewitz is representing the government in the case.

The charges against Morshed serve as a reminder that election fraud and other types of fraudulent activities will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

