Henry Meacock of Westfield died on spring break from Ohio State University

The Ohio State University has confirmed the death of Henry Meacock, a 2021 student who graduated from Westfield High School in New Jersey.

Meacock was majoring in finance at Ohio State University and he tragically died while students were on spring break.

“My baby brother, I can’t believe it,” wrote Meacock’s sister, Ellie, in an emotional tribute to him on Instagram in a post that has since been made private. “Words cannot describe how much I miss you. It hurts to breathe without you. You are an extremely special soul that will live on forever. The most beautiful boy inside and out. Nobody will ever have a smile quite like yours.”

The university released a statement expressing their condolences to Meacock’s family and friends.

“The Ohio State community has suffered a tragic loss, and we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Henry Meacock,” the statement read. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this exceptionally difficult time.”

Meacock graduated from Westfield High School in 2021, according to a Facebook post from its boys’ soccer team, which he was a member of before attending Ohio State.

At this time, no further information about the cause of Meacock’s death has been released, and an obituary is not yet available.

In light of this sad news, the university has provided resources for students and employees who may need support. Ohio State students in need of assistance can reach out to Student Life’s Counseling and Consultation Service at 614-292-5766 or visit ccs.osu.edu. University employees can contact the Ohio State Employee Assistance Program at 800-678-6265 or visit hr.osu.edu.

The Westfield community will undoubtedly mourn the loss of this young man, and our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.

