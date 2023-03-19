Jersey City gang members charged for drug trafficking at Marion Gardens

Ten members of a Jersey City gang associated with the Marion Gardens Housing Complex were charged today for their roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy.

Myron Williams, Andre Alomar, and Herbert Thomas of Newark, and Roger Pickett, Anthony Rogers, Naim Richardson, Quaseame Wilson, Javon Williams, Jawaad Davis, and Keith Anderson of Jersey City, are each charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

The gang’s drug trafficking activities included hundreds of narcotics transactions that occurred within and around the Marion Gardens Housing Complex during the investigation, with Thomas as the primary supplier of narcotics to the gang.

The defendants appeared in Newark federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael A. Hammer.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents filed in this case and statements made in court, members and associates of the Marion Gardens street gang have committed numerous acts of violence since March 2021, including three murders.

The most recent murder, which occurred on November 1, 2022, was committed in furtherance of the gang’s drug trafficking activities, during an attempted robbery of controlled substances.

Jawaad Davis facilitated that murder by communicating with the victim to coordinate a narcotics transaction.

When the victim and another associate arrived at the Marion Gardens Housing Complex to complete the narcotics transaction, Pickett shot and killed the victim while the victim’s associate fled.

Pickett and Wilson then fled the Marion Gardens Housing Complex in Pickett’s vehicle.

All defendants are facing a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison, and a fine of up to $5 million.

