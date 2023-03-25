Tornadoes are uncommon in New Jersey but the state has add its share

Among the extreme weather events that pound the United States, tornadoes can be the deadliest and most destructive, especially for those who are unprepared.

About 1,200 tornadoes hit the U.S. yearly. Tornadoes are not as common in New Jersey as they are in other parts of the United States, such as the Midwest and Great Plains.

However, the state has still experienced its fair share of tornado activity over the years.

On February 21, an EF-2 tornado hit parts of central New Jersey, inflicting damage to an apartment complex in the suburbs of Trenton.

This tornado had winds of up to 115 mph and traveled over 5 miles across Mercer County, damaging trees and roofs along its path.

This tornado had winds strong enough to sheer trees

According to NCEI’s Storm Events Database, which has records back to 1950, this was the first tornado to touch down in Mercer County in the month of February.

It was the fifth February tornado for the state of New Jersey, with one in February 1999 and three in February 1973.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), New Jersey has had a total of 157 confirmed tornadoes between 1950 and 2020. The National Weather Service lists 30 of these storms.

Another source says there have been at least 182 confirmed tornadoes in New Jersey since 1950. On average, there are three tornadoes each year in the state.

They have occurred in every month but December and January. The state’s most active year was 1989, when there were 19 confirmed tornadoes.

The majority of these tornadoes were classified as EF0 or EF1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, which rates tornadoes based on their wind speed and damage. Only a few tornadoes in the state have been classified as EF2 or higher.

One of the most notable tornadoes to hit New Jersey in recent years occurred in July 2019. An EF1 tornado touched down in Mullica Hill, Gloucester County, causing damage to homes, businesses, and trees. The tornado had estimated wind speeds of up to 100 mph and was on the ground for about a mile.

Tornadoes in New Jersey typically occur during the spring and summer months, when warm and humid conditions create an environment conducive to thunderstorms and tornado formation. However, tornadoes can occur at any time of year if the right conditions are present.

Despite being less common than in other parts of the country, tornadoes in New Jersey can still be dangerous and cause significant damage. It is important for residents to be prepared and know what to do in the event of a tornado warning.

The best way to stay safe during a tornado is to seek shelter in a sturdy building, away from windows and exterior walls. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, take it seriously and follow all instructions from local authorities. It is also a good idea to have an emergency kit on hand, including food, water, and medical supplies, in case you need to shelter in place for an extended period of time.

While tornadoes in New Jersey may not be as frequent or severe as in other parts of the country, it is still important for residents to be aware of the risks and take steps to stay safe. By staying informed and prepared, you can help minimize the impact of a tornado and protect yourself and your loved ones.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...